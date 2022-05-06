Benedict Cumberbatch to take a break from acting after 'Doctor Strange'? Here's what we know

Benedict Cumberbatch's much-awaited drama 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' has finally been released in theatres and all the Marvel fans have enjoyed the madness of the multiverse and praised Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen's chemistry in the movie.



Now, as the fans are enjoying the return of Doctor Strange one more time, but, did you know that the Academy nominated star is thinking about taking a break. Yes, but it's unclear if he was talking about taking a short break from the films or just saying goodbye to his superhero role.



During his recent interview with IGN, the 45-year-old actor said, “It gets very multiversal in real life as well,”



Further, when asked what variant he would like the most, the British actor said, “I guess one that’s less busy, maybe… I might be that variant very soon, which is nice – taking a bit of a break.”



As we mentioned above, the actor didn't explain what he meant by taking a break.

What is phase 4? What happened in phase 1? The entire Marvel timeline explained

Looking at his Marvel movies, he was recently part of blockbuster hit 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and now 'Doctor Strange'. Talking about the future movies, his character will not appear in the string of MCU's fourthcoming projects including 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'The Marvels', 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' among others.



Meanwhile 'Doctor Strange' follows stars Benedict Wong as Stange's friend Wong, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez and others.