Ben Affleck reveals the reason behind taking up the role of Batman

Ben Affleck has garnered mass recognition for donning the cape crusader, and recently he revealed he wanted to play an on-screen superhero.



To impress his kids! yes, Affleck unveils the reason in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s “Awards Chatter” podcast.



''I did Batman because I wanted to do it for my kids,'' he said. “I wanted to do something that my son would dig. I mean, my kids didn’t see ‘Argo’,”

“I wore the suit to my son’s birthday party, which was worth every moment of suffering on ‘Justice League’,” he noted.

Christian Bale to Ben Affleck: Hollywood actors who have played Batman over the years



Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 12 and son Samuel Garner, 9.

Further, he also talked about his 'Justice League' suffering during production, and re-calls about his drinking habit around that time, adding that "it was a hard thing to deal with."

Three Batmans in 2022? Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton to play masked superhero in the same year



"I've been sober for a while now, and I feel really good — as healthy and good as I've ever felt," says Affleck. "And the process of recovering from alcoholism has been really instructive. I think it's great for people who aren't alcoholics, you know? Like, 'Be honest. Have integrity. Take accountability. Help other people.' It's a good set of things that they teach you. It took me a little while to get it — I had a few slips, like most people — but I feel really good."



Affleck first donned the cape in 2016 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'. He also returned in a cameo as Batman in 2016’s 'Suicide Squad'. Ben will make his return for one more time in 'The Flash' standalone movie.