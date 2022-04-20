Ben Affleck & Matt Damon are coming together for a film on Nike, read details inside

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are yet again coming together for another exciting project.



After 'Last Duel', this time Ben and Matt will together bring the backstory of former Nike executive Sonny Vaccarro and how he signed basketball legend player Michael Jordan for the endorsement of the famous shoe company.

Netflix faces subscribers drop first time in 10 years, plans to get cheaper?



The untitled movie will be helmed by Affleck, who will also star and produce the movie. Meanwhile, Damon will play the role of the Vaccarro. Apart from acting, he will also write and produce.



Affleck will play the role of Nike co-founder Phil Knight.



As per THR, set in the mid-eighties, the movie will revolve around Vaccarro and his efforts to land the impossible deal with Jordan. The movie will show how Vaccarro made this historic deal possible and his whole journey in which he made connections with Jordan's family, relatives, formar coaches and those who were close to him.

Bob Odenkirk honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star



The movie will be backed by Amazon Studios and Skydance Sports, who will lock the deal soon.



This will be the first time when Affleck will direct Damon, the longtime pals who have previously worked together in the 1997 film 'Good Will Hunting', for which, both of them took an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.



Recently, they worked together in Ridley Scott’s film 'The Last Duel', co-starring Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and others.