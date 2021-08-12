Barbie celebrates Elvis Presley with collectible doll

Barbie is celebrating the 'King of Rock and Roll,' Elvis Presley, with a collectable doll.



The female doll made by Mattel Inc is dressed in Presley's 'American Eagle' jumpsuit, which features colourful rhinestones, a cape and a red scarf. Presley wore the jumpsuit during numerous concert appearances.





Elvis` first RCA single, 'Heartbreak Hotel,' was released in 1956 and became the first Elvis single to sell over 1 million copies, followed by his first album, 'Elvis Presley,' which went to No. 1 on Billboard`s pop album chart.



In 1973 Elvis made television and entertainment history with his 'Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite.' It was the first, worldwide live satellite broadcast of a concert and was seen in about 40 countries by 1 billion to 1.5 billion people.



Presley died Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee.