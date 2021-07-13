Backstreet Boys announce Las Vegas holiday residency

Backstreet Boys will be back soon as they announce a holiday residency in Las Vegas. They will be headed back to the city with their first-ever set of Christmas-themed shows.

Called “A Very Backstreet Christmas Party”, there will be in total 12 holiday shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in November and December.

The Backstreet Boys’ shows will feature holiday classics and the boy band’s biggest hits.

This comes after Backstreet Boys came out with their record-shattering Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency at the Zappos Theater.

Some Backstreet Boys members will team up with *NSYNC and Boyz II Men for another event in Las Vegas called “The After Party” at the Venetian Resort on Aug. 19-22. AJ McLean and Nick Carter, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz’s Wanya Morris will rock the Sands Showroom with their respective groups’ greatest hits — with some special, yet-unannounced guests — during the limited-run event.