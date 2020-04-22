Baby Archie joins Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in wishing Queen on her 94th birthday

As Queen Elizabeth turned 94, grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle took to a video chat to wish the monarch. Based in their Los Angeles home, the Sussexes wished the monarch through a video call.

According to Bazaar.com, the Duke and the Duchess wished the Queen from their new home in California and their baby boy also joined them on the call.

The Queen is as of now at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip as she quarantines due to COVID-19 outbreak. Her other family members who could not meet her, also paid tributes and wished her via social media.

Prince Charles and Camilla shared pictures of her on their official page and so did Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. They shared rare throwback pictures of the Queen. Check out the pictures here.

This year, the Queen requested to cancel the ceremonial gun salutes for her birthday, as she felt that it would be inappropriate to allow this to go ahead given the circumstances.