'Avengers' fans ask Marvel studios to bring back Iron Man

Marvel fans have a request and they do fear going all out about it!



A group of anonymous `Avengers` fans put up a billboard in Los Angeles, asking Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life.



Marvel Studio`s `Iron Man` played by Robert Downey Jr. bade adieu to the superhero franchise in its 2019 film `Avengers: Endgame`. As his heroic persona managed to charm many throughout his eleven years of cinematic journey, the news of his exit from the further parts came as a bolt from the blue for his fans.

According to Variety, a group of anonymous fans paid to put up a billboard in Los Angeles, pleading Marvel Studios to revive their beloved hero."A new billboard has been put up by fans in Los Angeles, and asks Marvel Studios to bring the Iron Man, Tony Stark, back to life," @LightsCameraPod posted on Twitter.



However, the result of the request might only be disappointing as Marvel has given a closure to RDJ's character and the chances of him appearing again are bleak.



With films like `Black Widow` and Disney Plus series like `Falcon and the Winter Soldier` kicking off the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio already has a vast lineup of projects in the works focusing on other characters.



