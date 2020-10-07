Armaan Malik, Divine, Kaam Bhari nominated at Europe Music Awards 2020

Singer Armaan Malik and rapper Divine have found mention in the recently announced nomination list of Europe Music Awards 2020.



The two musicians have been nominated in the Best Indian Act at the awards.



Armaan has been nominated for his single 'Control'. This is his first international single, released earlier this year. It has been streamed more than 35 million times across platforms.



He is up against Divine, whose 'Chal Bombay' is considered as an anthem for Mumbai and its people.



Other contenders are 'Chitta' by Prabh Deep, 'Mohabbat' by Kaam Bhari and 'My Jam' by Siri x Sez On The Beat.

The winners are decided by votes.



Hip-hop artiste Emiway had emerged victorious in the last edition. He was up against Komorebi, Parikrama, Prateek Kuhad and Raja Kumari in the regional category.



Lady Gaga, BTS and Justin Beiber lead this year's nomination list.



Europe Music Awards 2020 will be aired on November 9 on Vh1.