Arjun Rampal to play the antagonist in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad', unveils first look from film

A day after Kangana Ranaut dropped the first look poster of action-thriller `Dhaakad`, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal also unveiled his character from the movie on Tuesday.



Rampal shared the first look of his felon avatar on Instagram and also announced that the movie will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021.



The 48-year-old artist also shared that he will be portraying the role of an antagonist named `Rudraveer`in the upcoming action-thriller film.



"Boom! Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here`s my look for @sohamrockstrent`s #Dhaakad. Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!" Rampal wrote.

'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Earlier, the lead actor of the film, Kangana Ranaut, talked about `Dhaakad` and revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women.