Arjun Rampal to play the antagonist in Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Dhaakad', unveils first look from film

Arjun Rampal in 'Dhaakad' Photograph:( Twitter )
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal unveiled his character's look from the movie on Tuesday on Twitter.
A day after Kangana Ranaut dropped the first look poster of action-thriller `Dhaakad`, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal also unveiled his character from the movie on Tuesday.
Rampal shared the first look of his felon avatar on Instagram and also announced that the movie will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021.
The 48-year-old artist also shared that he will be portraying the role of an antagonist named `Rudraveer`in the upcoming action-thriller film.
"Boom! Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here`s my look for @sohamrockstrent`s #Dhaakad. Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!" Rampal wrote.
Boom 💥 Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! @SohamRockstrEnt's #Dhaakad🔥 in cinemas on 1st October 2021! @KanganaTeam @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai #sohelmaklai @divyadutta25 @castingchhabra @rajiv_gmenon @writish pic.twitter.com/Grjy7uO4FM— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 19, 2021
She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni 🔥— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 18, 2021
India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!@SohamRockstrEnt @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai @sohelmaklai @sohailmaklai @AsylumFilms @rampalarjun @divyadutta25 @writish @DhaakadTheMovie pic.twitter.com/M4jmflfoV5
'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Earlier, the lead actor of the film, Kangana Ranaut, talked about `Dhaakad` and revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women.