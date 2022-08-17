Arjun Kapoor reacts to boycott Bollywood trend: People took advantage of our decency

Bollywood is undergoing an unprecedented crisis as films are failing to create a mark at the box office. Several films are also falling prey to the cancel culture and boycott campaigns. Arjun Kapoor recently spoke about this phenomenon and stated how the industry needs to come together to end this trend.



Big films like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan' have both received backlash on social media and Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' and Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' are the newest victims of this trend.



Arjun, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama said that Bollywood made a mistake by being silent about it. "That was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that ‘our work will speak for ourselves. You know you don't always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film."

He added that “ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai (This has started happening a lot now. It is unfair)."



He added, “On Fridays morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new film, the excitement in people, and the shine of the industry is coming down. We think that people's perception will change after the film's release."



Arjun was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'. The film also starred John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria and was panned by the critics. The actor will next be seen in 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.