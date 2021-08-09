Ariana Grande shares some never-before-seen pictures to mark husband Dalton Gomez’s birthday

Ariana Grande is enjoying her wedding life with her husband Dalton Gomez and the couple chooses to keep their private life away from the media glare. Now, on her husband's first birthday post wedding, the pop star choose to share never-before-seen pictures.

Celebrating her hubby's special day, the songstress took to her Instagram story to wish Dalton on his 26th birthday. Sharing series of photos, Ariana wrote, ''Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend !!!!! i love you infinitely,'' the 28-year-old wrote along with a photo from her honeymoon with Dalton in Amsterdam, in which both of them are sitting on giant wooden shoes.





The singer also shared a new picture of the two of them kissing on their wedding day. In the picture, both of them are sharing a passionate kiss while Grande's puppy, Toulouse, pops his head out.





Ariana and Dalton got married in an intimate wedding ceremony that took place at her home in California on May 15 this year. The couple began dating in early 2020 got engaged just before Christmas 2020.

A source told ET that the pair have "really been enjoying married life. Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed," the source said. "She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."