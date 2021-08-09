Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas calls her 'shallow' in new trailer of 'Big Brother VIP'

It seems Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas Markle Jr is not too fond of her.



Thomas will soon be participating in Australia's 'Big Brother VIP'. The trailer of the show has him calling Meghan "shallow". Thomas is among the 12 "celebrity" contestants.



Thomas describes himself as "the biggest brother of them all" in the teaser released Sunday on Twitter and also brags about warning Prince Harry not to marry Meghan.



"I told Prince Harry, ‘I think she’s going to ruin your life,'" Thomas says as video of him stepping out of a limo plays. "She’s very shallow."

Thomas, reportedly, sent a scathing handwritten letter to Prince Harry ahead of the couple's May 2018 wedding. He reportedly warned the prince that it was 'not too late' to turn back.



He also wrote that Meghan was "obviously not the right woman" for Harry and alleged that she was acting "the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress."



Thomas and Meghan share father Thomas Markle together. The 55-year-old was not part of the royal wedding- neither was his sister Samatha Markle, who has also been vocal in the past about her estrangement from Meghan.



This isn't the first time that Thomas has used Meghan Markle to gain leverage.



In 2019, he starred in a beer ad alongside a Meghan look-alike. The ad depicted him attempting to rob Buckingham Palace of Queen Elizabeth II’s crown, only to choose a case of beer instead.



The cast of 'Big Brother VIP' this year also includes Caitlyn Jenner and Omarosa Manigault Newman.