Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott planning to get back together?

Its been two years since socialite and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott parted ways but the former couple are reportedly still crazy about each other. The two share a three year old daughter Stormi together.

Travis and Kylie may not be officially dating anymore, but the two are often spotted spending quality time with their daughter and are known to take family holidays together. While the two haven`t spoken about getting back together, sources reveal that their feelings for each other are quite obvious.



"Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy," a source tells eonoine.com.



It is interesting to note that both of them are not seeing anyone else.



"Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren`t ruling out getting back together. They aren`t putting pressure on the relationship right now. They aren`t together romantically and are doing their own thing," the source added.



The two recently celebrated Stormi`s third birthday together which sparked rumours of reunion for the two.



