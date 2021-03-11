Anya Taylor-Joy led series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ to be adapted as stage musical

Following the huge success of the Netflix mini-series The Queen’s Gambit, Walter Tevis’ novel of the same name will be getting a stage musical adaptation.



According to Variety, Level Forward has acquired the theatrical stage rights to the 1983 novel which also served as the basis for the Anya Taylor-Joy- led series.

“It is a privilege for Level Forward to lead the charge of bringing The Queen’s Gambit to the stage through the beloved and enduring craft of musical theatre. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we’re looking forward to moving the project forward,” said Level Forward CEO Adrienne Becker and producer Julia Dunetz.



The story centres on Beth Harmon, a brilliant chess player who struggles to overcome a broken past and the demons of addiction while battling her way to the top of the male-centred world of competitive chess in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Netflix mini-series recently earned Golden Globes for best television limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television. Taylor-Joy also won the award for best actress in a mini-series or television film.