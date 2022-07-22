Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's ‘Emergency’, first look revealed

Anupam Kher has joined Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film 'Emergency'. In the film, the veteran actor will be playing the role of late politician Jayaprakash Narayan, who was well-known as JP. In the film, Ranaut is essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



On Friday, the first look of Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan was unveiled. Sharing his look, Kher also revealed that the fourthcoming project will be the 527th film of his decades-long career.



"BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th! Jai Ho! #JP #Loknayak," he wrote. In the first look, the 67-year-old actor is sporting big glasses and white hair and is wearing a Nehru jacket.

BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th! Jai Ho! 👍😬🇮🇳 #JP #Loknayak pic.twitter.com/V0FDCA86UP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 22, 2022 ×

The shooting of the movie has begun and more information about the film has been kept under wraps.



Last week, the first look of Kangana was unveiled and her uncanny resemblance with the late politician impressed the fans. Apart from acting, Ranaut is also directing the film.



The late freedom fighter, social worker & politician was an active face of Indian politics, he garnered praise in the mid-'70s when he led the opposition against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.