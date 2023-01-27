Annu Kapoor admitted to hospital after chest ailment, recovering well

Actor Annu Kapoor is stable and recovering well. On Thursday, the 'Dream Girl' actor was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, India after he complained of chest pain. According to Indian Express, the hospital provided an update on Kapoor's health and stated that the veteran actor is "currently stable and recovering well''.

According to PTI, Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, confirmed on Thursday that Annu Kapoor was admitted to the hospital for a chest problem.



He's being treated by Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department.



Annu Kapoor dons many feathers in his hat. Apart from acting, he's a director, radio jockey, singer, and a

television host.





In his decades-long career, the 66-year-old actor has carved a niche in the acting world and has worked in more than 100 films and shows.



He was last seen in the web series 'Crash Course,' which was released on Prime Video last year. For his phenomenal work, he has been bestowed with two National Film Awards and one Filmfare Award, among others.