Anil Kapoor confirms his collaboration with Jeremy Renner in new web series Rennervations

Indian actor Anil Kapoor is collaborating with 'Avatar' star Jeremy Renner for a new web series. The rumours of Kapoor being a part of Renner starrer Rennervations was already doing the rounds for a while and now the actor has confirmed the news on social media. Kapoor's first OTT series The Night Manager released just a few days to rave reviews. On Friday, Anil Kapoor confirmed the news of his latest project while replying to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's tweet. The actor had worked with the filmmaker in the iconic film Mr India in 1987. was replying to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, with whom he worked in 1987.



“Amazing how the actor in Anil Kapoor evolves with everything he does. And OTT allows him to explore what theatrical cinema never did. What's next Anil? Hope it's international?” the filmmaker tweeted on Friday about The Night Manager.



Anil Kapoor replied to Shekhar Kapur's tweet, “You're too kind, Shekhar. OTT is a whole new beast and I love it. As for what's next international, I am looking forward to Jeremy Renner's Rennervations for Disney…Hopefully, I'll continue living up to your words!"