Angelina Jolie avoids answering question about her relationship with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie is a pro! The mom of six, who is busy promoting her first Marvel movie 'Eternals' recently ignored a question about her rumoured relationship with singer The Weeknd.



The actress, 46, was promoting her new film with co-star Salma Hayek on E!'s Daily Pop when she avoided a question about her relationship with the singer, with whom she has been spotted hanging out on several occasions.

However, it seems like Jolie doesn’t want to talk about her professional life. When asked, whether her children are more excited about her Marvel film or her friendship with the crooner. Keeping everything cool, Jolie responded, “They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” Jolie said, glancing at Hayek.



“They’re very excited about this film,” she repeated.

The A-listers took the headlines after they were spotted when they were out for the dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The nature of their relationship remains unclear. Earlier, there was speculation of a possible romance between Jolie and The Weekend, some have pointed out that the meeting could have just been for professional reasons as the Candian singer is trying further his acting career in Hollywood.



"They’re clearly not trying to hide (the dinner date)," a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. "He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in."