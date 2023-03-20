Angad Bedi to make his debut in south in a film co-starring superstar Nani

Another Bollywood actor is making his foray into the south Indian film industry. Actor Angad Bedi is reportedly going to star in Nani30. The actor will be making his debut in a south Indian language film. The film in question stars Mrunal Thakur and Telugu superstar Nani.



A source close to Angad said, ”He is preparing for his southern debut with the Telugu movie Nani 30. It is one of the highly anticipated movies that's coming this year. One of the prime reasons for Angad making south Indian movies is because he wanted to try out movies which cater to different kinds of audiences."



Interestingly, this won’t be the first time Angad and Mrunal will be coming together on screen. Both actors have already worked on R Balki’s shorts in Lust Stories 2, which is set to be released soon. Angad will be joining the shoot on the film soon and is currently prepping for his role. He recently flew down to Hyderabad to finalise his look test for the film.



Nani 30 is an emotional drama directed by Shouryuv, which revolves around a father-daughter relationship.