Ana de Armas fans are suing Universal studies for film 'Yesterday', find out why ?

Fans of Ana De Armas are suing the Universal studios for the film 'Yesterday'.



Two fans alleged that they were duped into renting the 2019 film because Ana de Armas appeared in the trailer and not in the movie.



Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego County, Calif., each paid $3.99 to rent the movie on Amazon Prime, and only discovered that Ana was not in the film after watching it, as per Variety.

“Because consumers were promised a movie with Ana De Armas by the trailer for ‘Yesterday,’ but did not receive a movie with any appearance of Ana de Armas at all, such consumers were not provided with any value for their rental or purchase,” the lawsuit states.

The suit accuses Universal of engaging in deceptive marketing and seeks to recoup at least $5 million on behalf of affected consumers.



In the movie, De Armas played the role of Roxane, a love interest who is introduced to Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) on the set of James Corden’s talk show. However, the scenes with de Armas’ character were removed.

Richard Curtis, the screenwriter, explained in an interview that audiences did not like the idea of Malik straying from his love interest in the film, played by Lily James.



“That was a very traumatic cut, because she was brilliant in it. I mean really radiant,” Curtis told the outlet. “You know, it’s one of those things where it’s some of our favorite scenes from the film, but we had to cut them for the sake of the whole.”



The movie follows the story of Jack Malik, a singer-songwriter who, through a supernatural occurrence, is the only person on Earth who remembers the Beatles. Malik rockets to stardom by claiming credit for their songs.