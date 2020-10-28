Amitabh Bachchan schools KBC contestant who states he wants wife to get plastic surgery with the prize money

Amitabh Bachchan is at present busy hosting reality game-show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Contestants from all walks of life get to sit on the hot seat and be a part of the popular quiz show where the highest prize money that a person can win is Rs 7crore.



The actor who is always warm and welcoming towards the contestants though had to rebuke one participant recently.



The contestant Koshlendra Singh Tomar stated that he would want his wife to get plastic surgery done with the prize money he'd win on the show. When Bachchan asked the reason, he alleged that he was tired of seeing the same face over 15 years.



The comment did not go down well with Big B, and sensing the superstar's displeasure, the contestant who hails from Madhya Pradesh, quickly added that he was joking. . To this Bachchan reportedly told him that such things should not be said even as a joke. Tomar, who is a Gram Panchayat secretary in a Madhya Pradesh village, won Rs 40,000 on the television quiz show.



KBC is currently in its 12th season. Big B has hosted 11 seasons of the show with Shah Rukh Khan stepping in for one season in between when the Bachchan was on medical leave.