Alicia Keys calls out fan who forcibly grabbed and kissed her on cheek during Vancouver concert

During her performance at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday night, American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys was forcibly grabbed and kissed by a female fan as she was walking alongside the crowd.

As can be seen in the now-viral video, the 41-year-old was seemingly shocked by the incident. And, her reaction to the weird fan moment was, "What the f***?"

Commenting on her viral video shared by the celebrity blog Hollywood Unlocked, Alicia wrote, "Trust me, I was like what the F***!!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???," along with a few shocked and mind-blown emojis. Take a look!

Her fans flooded the comment section with angry responses. One user wrote, "Y’all gotta start learning to respect peoples space. (sic)" Another commented, "Why would you allow someone to do that. (sic)"

Celebrities often come across such uncomfortable moments when overeager fans forget their boundaries and make unwanted advances in a huge crowd or during concerts. Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Beyonce and Kendall Jenner have also come across similar incidents in the past.

Alicia Keys is currently on a tour to promote her most recent albums. It marks her first extensive tour since her 2013 'Set the World on Fire Tour'.