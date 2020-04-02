Ali Fazal turns superhero amid Covid 19 scare, steps out for those in need

The world is in dire need of love, hope and kindness. It’s heartwarming to see our favourite celebrities walking the extra mile in doing their bit for the world around them.



Ali Fazal, who has been holed up in his Bandra home since March 10, decided to play sueprhero by helping people in his vicinity.

In pics: From Salman Khan to Priyanka Chopra, Indian celebs help daily wage earners amid lockdown

When Ali Fazal heard from his regular vegetable vendor that he has been struggling to make ends meet for his family, the actor took it upon himself to help some people. He wore his Batman mask, bought extra supplies for people and distributed among people who need it the most including his area's security guard, house help and others.



Ali has been a Bandra boy for the last 5 years now and over the years he has made his own network of people who keep his life functioning on a day to day basis.