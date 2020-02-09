Alesso, KSHMR to headline Ultra Worldwide's signature event series 'Road To Ultra India'

After a three-year gap, the world's largest music festival brand Ultra Worldwide will return to India with its signature event series Road to Ultra. With its return to India, 'Road to Ultra' will showcase back-to-back, daylong marathon events across Hyderabad and New Delhi NCR, featuring some of the hottest electronic music acts and mesmerizing stages constructed with cutting-edge visuals and technology.



The run will kick off at GMR Convention Centre, Hyderabad, on March 7, followed by a second show at the Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram on March 8, both with the same stacked lineup of globally-renowned artists.



This year's headliners include Swedish progressive house maestro Alesso, who will rattle the dancefloor with his hallmark boisterous beats and vocal-driven records, as well as DJ Mag's #15 DJ in the world KSHMR, who is renowned for bringing his bombastic Indian-American flavor to the decks and mesmerizing audiences with his electro-house tunes.



Famed house producer Nicky Romero will ignite the stage with his stadium-smashing club anthems, while Israeli psytrance duo Vini Vici will serenade the audience with their impressive catalogue of high-octane hits.DJ Alesso said: "Indian fans are passionate about the music and the music scene is amazing. India has such a long history with music and it really shows in the people and the culture. My fan's affection and love keep bringing me back to INDIA".



Musician KSHMR said: "I'm excited to return to India and give back to the country that's given me so much. I attribute a large part of my success to India and the country has always held a special place in my heart. I plan to give people an experience that reflects just how important it is to me at Road To Ultra India."



The Road to Ultra line-up also boasts supporting acts including Indian veteran and progressive-house beatmaker Mykris, one of the youngest female music producers DJ Siana Catherine and Italian-bred, Mumbai-based artist Olly Esse