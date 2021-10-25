Alec Baldwin has an emotional meeting with the late Halyna Hutchins' family, cancels others projects

A distraught Alec Baldwin was seen meeting the family of the cinematographer he accidentally killed on the set of his movie on Saturday. Baldwin has seen consoling the family as they met at a hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Saturday.



Baldwin met was seen embracing and talking with Matt Hutchins, the husband of Halyna Hutchins, and their nine-year-old son.



Baldwin, 63, on Friday, said he was shocked and heartbroken at the death of Hutchins. The 42-year-old was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when Baldwin discharged a prop gun containing a live round that he had been handed and told was unloaded, authorities in Santa Fe have said in court documents.



On Saturday, Hutchins called his wife`s death "an enormous loss."

No one has been charged in the fatal incident during a rehearsal on Thursday at the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe as the local sheriff's office continues its investigation.



Meanwhile, a devastated Baldwin has reportedly taken "some time to re-centre himself" following the incident.



An insider confirmed that Baldwin was "hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours" following the shooting on the New Mexico set.



It added, "Everyone knows this was an accident, but he`s absolutely devastated."

The source explained that the 'Beetlejuice' actor "can be very hard on himself" during difficult times and that the star is hoping to spend some time with his family.



"(Baldwin) is someone who really deeply cares, so he can be very hard on himself. That's true in general, in situations nowhere near as serious as this. But in this situation, it's a whole other level because of the loss of life involved.



"It's going to take him time to figure all this out. He needs to take a while to himself, to be with his family," the source added.

According to court documents, the prop gun was handed to Baldwin by the film's assistant director, Dave Halls, who has more than 20 years of experience in the business.



Film producer Aaron B. Koontz, who worked with Halls on two previous movies but was not involved in the making of 'Rust', told the Los Angeles Times Halls was a good manager.