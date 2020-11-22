Album John Lennon signed for his killer goes up for auction again

John Lennon’s 'Double Fantasy' album which he signed for his killer, hours before his death is up for auction again.



The album is expected to sell for as much as $2 million. The album has been auctioned off twice before, once before in 1999 and again in 2010.



The album was released three weeks before he was shot outside his home in New York City. The album features a picture of himself and his wife Yoko Ono on the cover.Some lesser-known facts about John Lennon



The legend signed the album for Mark David Chapman as he and Ono left the Dakota apartment building in New York for a recording session around 5 pm on December 8, 1980.



Chapman waited for 5 hours and as the 40-year-old singer came back towards the front doors, Chapman shot him twice in the back and twice in the shoulder. Lennon was pronounced dead 10 minutes later after arriving at a local hospital.



''According to the doorman and a nearby taxi driver via police reports, Chapman was waiting in an archway entrance and fired multiple bullets into John Lennon’s back after the couple had passed him on their way into the building,” the auction site reads.

Thanksgiving Day: Best episodes from your favourite shows that you can watch on turkey day

''Chapman put this album in one of the giant planters on either side of the Dakota entrance where it was found that night by the original seller of the album who kept it under his bed for 18 years before selling it in 1998.” site reads.