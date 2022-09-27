Alan Rickman's journal reveals he had planned to quit playing Snape in 'Harry Potter' franchise

The late Alan Rickman would have quit the 'Harry Potter' movies long back if he had his way. Rickman, who played Professor Severus Snape in the hit movie franchise was pone of the most popular stars in the film.



The legendary British actor, who passed away in 2016, had written in his journal that he had planned to quit the franchise in 2002 soon after the release of 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets'.

In an entry dated December 4, 2002, Rickman wrote, "Talking to (agent) Paul Lyon-Maris about HP exit, which he thinks will happen. But here we are in the project-collision area again. Reiterating no more HP. They don`t want to hear it."



However, the actor decided to stay on in 2006 soon after he was released from the hospital, where he received treatment for prostate cancer.Doctors later decided to remove his entire prostate, with surgery occurring at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.



Reports quote his journal entry from January 2006 where the actor wrote, "Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: `See it through. It`s your story.`"

He also penned his thoughts regarding Snape`s death, "I have finished reading the last Harry Potter book. Snape dies heroically, Potter describes him to his children as one of the bravest men he ever knew and calls his son Albus Severus."

Rickman also wrote how he knew about his character's unrequited love for Harry's mother, Lily Potter.



"This was a genuine rite of passage. One small piece of information from Jo Rowling seven years ago - Snape loved Lily - gave me a cliff edge to hang on to."



Rickman reportedly kept a journal for nearly 25 years. The journals will now be published as a book 'Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman', which will release on October 4.

