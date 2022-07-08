Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola pay tribute to 'Godfather' co-star James Caan

Hollywood veteran actor James Caan, best known for his roles in the iconic film 'The Godfather', 'Elf' among many others, left for his heavenly abode on July 6. He was 82 years old. In an impressive career, spanning six decades, the actor ruled the hearts especially in the 1970s when he delivered back-to-back hits.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,'' the statement reads.



James' demise has left a huge void that can never be filled. Since the news came out, social media has been flooded with netizens mourning his loss. Many of Caan's friends from the industry including his 'Godfather' family paid tribute to the late star.

Veteran actors Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro who worked with the late star in Francis Ford Coppola-directed film remembered their late pal.



Calling him his lifelong friend, Al Pacino said in a statement via AP, ''Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him.”



Robert De Niro said, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.”



Ace director Coppola remembered the late actor. In a statement shared to People, he called him "someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion-picture figure I've ever known."



"From those earlier times working together on The Rain People and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten," the filmmaker continued. "He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I've ever known."