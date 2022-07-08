American actor James Caan, star of 'Godfather', dies at 82

American actor James Cann, best known for his role as Sonny Corleone in 'The Godfather' is dead. The star of several Hollywood hits in the 1970s, was 82 when he breathed his last. The news of his death was confirmed on his Twitter account.



"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," a statement on the page read.

Cann was notorious for a party lifestyle and was a popular face in Hollywood in the 1970s and early 80s. He quit acting in the late 80s and later described the period as "pretty scary." He made a comeback a few years later in films like 'Misery', 'The Yards' and 'Elf'.



Caan started working as an actor in 1960s Hollywood, with small roles in films by acclaimed directors including Billy Wilder ('Irma La Douce'), Howard Hawks ('El Dorado') and Coppola('The Rain People')

But his turn as hot-tempered Sonny Corleone, whose slaying in a hail of bullets at a toll booth became one of the defining scenes in The Godfather, established him as a major actor with an Academy nomination. He reprised the role in a small cameo for 'The Godfather Part II'.