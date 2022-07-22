Akshay Kumar wishes team 'Soorarai Pottru' for National Awards: Humbled to be working in the Hindi remake

It was almost a clean sweep for the team 'Soorarai Pottru' at the 68th National Film Awards which were announced on Friday. The film won in multiple categories including Best Actor for Suriya, best ACtress for Aparna Balamurali and Best screenplay for Sudha Konagara- the director of the film.



Congratulations from all quarters poured in for the team including from Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Kumar congratulated the team and expressed joy at being a part of the Hindi remake of the hit film.



"Over the moon to see #SooraraiPottru win the top honours at the National Awards. Heartfelt congratulations my brother @Suriya_offl, #AparrnaBalamurali and my director #SudhaKongara. Humbled to be working in the Hindi adaptation of such an iconic film," wrote Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film was based on the life of Simplify Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath and featured Suriya along with Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.



The original makers of 'Soorarai Pottru' announced the official Hindi remake of the film in the year 2021, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan are going to be the lead pair in the Hindi adaptation of the film, and south actor Suriya will be seen in a guest appearance role. Kumar has already begun shooting for the film.



Whereas, the official release date of the film is still awaited.



Apart from them the film also starred actor Paresh Rawal in a negative role.