Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' to release on this date

Akshay Kumar most awaited movie 'Sooryavanshi' finally has a release date now. Rohit Shetty directorial will hit the big screen on April 30th. The movie will be the first Bollywood big project to release on the big screen post lockdown.



Akshay made the big announcement on Sunday morning. Sharing a short teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote, "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai PoliceWoman police officer #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021."



The teaser showed the journey from the movie trailer launch to the pandemic and the movie delaying but as promised, the movie is finally coming to theatres. The movie was originally scheduled to release on March 24 but due to nationwide lockdown and pandemic movie release date kept on shifting.

We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police👮‍♀️ #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril pic.twitter.com/IZbczUqmqu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 14, 2021 ×

'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Simmba'. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Devgn and Singh have cameo appearances for a high-octane climax.



The film is a Reliance Entertainment presentation with Rohit Shetty Picturez, in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.