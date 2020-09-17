Akshay Kumar starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' to release on this date on Disney+Hotstar

One of the most anticipated movie of the year, 'Laxmmi Bomb' will be releasing on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Akshay Kumar shared the news along with the intriguing teaser.



Akshay took to his social media to announce the release date of the movie. In the motion poster, Akshay looks fierce in his new avatar, in which his transformation from Laxman to Laxmmi, a transgender is shown.

''Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!. Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence'', the actor wrote.



Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker's 2011 Tamil horror-comedy 'Kanchana'. It also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The upcoming movie deals with a ghost seeking vengeance for being wronged and haunts everyone who is staying in the house.



The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid but due to the pandemic, the makers decided to shift it to OTT. The movie marks his return to the horror-comedy world after 13 years. He was last starred in Priyadarshan horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.



Currently, Akshay Kumar is in London, shooting for his next movie ‘Bell Bottom’.