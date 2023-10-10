Akshay Kumar responds to the backlash over viral tobacco brand ad: Fake news

Akshay Kumar's recent advertisement for a tobacco brand has received backlash. The advertisement features Kumar along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. The ad has been making the rounds of the internet for quite a while now. In fact, Kumar stepped down as the brand ambassador of the brand last year after facing criticism from fans for endorsing such a product.



A new ad of the same brand, featuring the three actors has landed in controversy with fans calling him a ‘hypocrite’. After the news went viral, Akshay took to social media to explain what was happening. He said that the ad was shot in 2021 and gave a brief clarification about the legal allowance to run ads that were at that point recorded for the rest of the next month.



Akshay explained that he remains true to his words and people shouldn't worry about the new ad which was shot way back when he was still connected with the brand. The actor further said that the brand has the legal right to utilize his presence until the agreement is finished.



He wrote on X (Twitter), “‘Returns’ as ambassador? Here’s some fact check for you Bollywood Hungama, if by chance you are interested in things other than fake news. These ads were shot on 13th October 2021. I have not had anything to do with the brand ever since I publicly announced the discontinuation of the endorsement. They can legally run the already-shot ads till the end of next month. Chill and do some real news (sic).”



Akshay has been the face of the anti-smoking public service campaign before the screening of the films. He is also connected with numerous other health campaigns and is famous for promoting a healthy way of life.