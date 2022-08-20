Akshay Kumar on his films box office failure: It is our fault, need to undestand what audience wants

This year has not been lucky for Akshay Kumar when it comes to his movie and especially the Box office collection. One after another, Kumar every film tanked at the box office, whether it was his 'Bachchan Pandey' one of the anticipated movies, or high-budget drama 'Prithviraj' or his most recent 'Rakhsha Bandhan', the movie released on the big weekend of the Indian festival of the same name, but still, the movie failed to rake in big numbers.



Now, Akshay has finally broken his silence on his back-to-back flops. During the trailer launch of his next film 'Cuttputlli', which will release directly on OTT, the 'Khiladi' actor has reacted to the tough phase Bollywood is going through that even some high-budget superstars' films failed to give them big numbers.



Acknowledging the poor performance of his films, Akshay admitted that it was all their fault, that they are not able to understand the audience's demand.



''Films are not working, it is our fault, my fault. I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me." The actor said, as per HT.

Reacting to the question about how actors are now taking a safe route of OTT after looking at the box office failure, “It is not safe, that also requires people to say if they like the trailer or not. Nothing is safe, it is not our safety net. Even here (on OTT) people are watching, the media is watching it, the critics are watching it, the audience is watching it, they give feedback whether they like it or not. So, there’s nothing like creating a safe space, you have to work hard, period,'' he said as per HT.

Talking about his most recent release 'Raksha Bandhan', the movie opened up with mixed and failed to rake in big moolah at the BO. In the first week of it's release, the film only raked in Rs 38.60 crore, as per BoxOfficeIndia.

On the work front, Akshay is all set to enthral us with his cop avatar once again in his new project titled 'Cutputli'. The film will premiere on September 2 on Disney + Hotstar.