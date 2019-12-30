Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' mints Rs 65 crore over the weekend 

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Good Newwz' had a good start at the box office and minted over Rs 65 crores in three days of its release.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on his Twitter account and predicted that the film would hit the 100 crore mark within the first week of its release as New Year celebrations are coming up.

#GoodNewwz sets BO on 🔥🔥🔥 on Day 3... Biz jumps across most circuits... Some circuits - average on Day 1 and 2 - score big on Day 3... North sectors terrific... Multiplexes driving its biz... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 26.65 cr. Total: ₹ 65.99 cr. #India biz.

The film has received mostly good response from critics who appreciated the performances by the lead cast the most. Read WION's review of 'Good Newwz' here.



Besides Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, `Kabir Singh` fame Kiara Advani and Punjabi pop-singer Diljit Dosanjh are also seen in pivotal roles in the movie.



The comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive babies but end up in a major goof-up during in-vitro fertilisations (IVFs).



Helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Zee Studio, the film was released on December 27, which was the post-Christmas Friday.