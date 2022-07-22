Ajay Devgn expresses gratitude after his National Award win for 'Tanhaji': I’m elated

The much-awaited winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced today in Delhi, India, and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's 2020 period drama 'Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior' emerged as a big winner. Devgn, who has played the role of Maratha warrior Tana ji, bagged the Best award for the historical movie. He shared the award with South superstar Suriya, who has also won the Best Actor award for his outstanding film 'Soorarai Pottru'.



Devgn's film also won an award for the Best Popular Film For Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

68th National Film Awards: 'Soorarai Pottru' wins big, Suriya & Ajay Devgn share Best Actor award



This is Devgn's 3rd National Award in the Best Actor category. Before this, he bagged an award in the year 1998 for 'Zakhm' and a second time in 2002, for 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh.'



Reacting to his big win, Devgn shared a heartfelt note, reading, ''I’m elated to win the Best Actor Award for 'Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior' at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for 'Soorarai Pottru'. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners.’’

Further, reacting to the film's Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment award win, Ajay said, "As the producer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it gives me immense joy to receive an honour at the 68th National Film Awards for the Best film that has provided wholesome entertainment. Tanhaji was exactly that. It is a good story of friendship, loyalty, family values and sacrifice. It has strong national sentiments, super VFX and a holistic approach in entertainment. I must share the honour with my director Om Raut, my co-producers, T-Series and my co-actors. Most of all, I thank my creative team who has contributed handsomely to making this a blockbuster and now a National Award winner.”

`Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior`was Devgn`s 100th film in Bollywood and also featured his wife Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The biographical period drama is set in the 17th century and is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, Shivaji's most trusted aid and an unsung warrior who fought against the Mughals and lost his life in the battle.

The film received a mixed response from critics and the audience as well and did a great business at the box office.