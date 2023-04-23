Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again prepones, here's when the film will release
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are currently working on the third cop film titled Singham Again. The movie will also mark the entry of Deepika Padukone into Shetty's cop universe. As per the reports, the film will go on the floors in August this year with the release set for Diwali 2024. However, now there is a slight change in the release date of the film.
The release date of the film has been preponed and now Rohit's directorial will release on Independence Day.
On Saturday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took announced the news: “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024… #SinghamAgain – the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise – to release on 15 August 2024 #IndependenceDay. #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts August 2023.”
Singham Again will be the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe which started in 2011 with the film Singham and in 2014 with Singham Returns.
Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh have made their debut in the cop world with Sooryavanshi and Simmba, respectively. And both films were blockbuster hits.
Meanwhile, Rohit is also working on a cop series Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The series will be released on Amazon Prime Video.