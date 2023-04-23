Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again prepones, here's when the film will release

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are currently working on the third cop film titled Singham Again. The movie will also mark the entry of Deepika Padukone into Shetty's cop universe. As per the reports, the film will go on the floors in August this year with the release set for Diwali 2024. However, now there is a slight change in the release date of the film.



The release date of the film has been preponed and now Rohit's directorial will release on Independence Day.



On Saturday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took announced the news: “#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY: ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’ ON INDEPENDENCE DAY 2024… #SinghamAgain – the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise – to release on 15 August 2024 #IndependenceDay. #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… Starts August 2023.”