Ailing Faraaz Khan's family thanks Salman Khan for his support: 'We will forever be grateful to him'

Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who is under treatment in Bengaluru, remains critical. The actor's brother shared an update on the actor's health and has thanked Salman Khan for providing help for his medical bills.



"We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life," actor's younger brother Fahmaan Khan said.



The news of the actor's condition surfaced when Fahmaan asked for financial help and initiated a fundraising for his financial support. Giving an update on his health, he said, "He is admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru and the doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger. He has got multiple problems like high fever and infection in the chest and brain."



Salman's contribution came to notice when actor Kashmera Shah praised the actor's work on her Instagram account. She wrote, ''You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and the fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan.''



As the news surfaced on internet, many stars extended their help to the actor. Pooja Bhatt, in a tweet, urged everyone to make their contribution and also revealed that she had done her bit.



Faraaz, son of veteran actor Yusuf Khan, is suffering from a neurological disorder, and is admitted to a hospital in Bangalore.

