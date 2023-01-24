Ahead of Oscars 2023 nominations, Ajay Devgn is 'hopeful' of several nods for RRR

As Oscars 2023 nominations are about to be revealed, RRR actor Ajay Devgn spoke about the film’s race for The Academy nods. He said he hopes the film gets maximum nominations. The actor played the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju’s father in SS Rajamouli’s film.

Ajay Devgn played a cameo role in the critically-acclaimed film. On the film, he said,"Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. Today James Cameron and everyone is talking about it. We all feel proud. It's a great feeling. Am keeping my fingers crossed for the Oscars. I hope it gets maximum nominations.”

It was during the Critics Choice Awards that RRR director SS Rajamouli met James Cameron. At the awards ceremony, Rajamouli won Best Foreign Language Film. The film also won at the Golden Globes apart from Critics Choice Awards. RRR, however, is not India’s official entry for Oscars this time in the International Feature category and instead we sent The Last Film.

Meanwhile, at the Oscars, RRR has sent its name for categories like the Best Song, Best Actors, Best Music, Best Visual Effects, and more. Check out the live updates of the nominations ceremony here.