After Kuwait, another country bans Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Beast'

More trouble for Thalapathy Vijay starrer ‘Beast’ as the film is now banned in another country. After Kuwait, the latest to ban the film is Qatar.

Unhappy with the portrayals of Muslims in the film, these Muslim-majority nations have banned the Indian film. Also, an Islamist group in Tamil Nadu is demanding a ban as they say that the film portrays Muslims in the wrong image.

The Tamil film ‘Beast’ also stars Pooja Hegde with Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles. It revolves around a spy’s crusade to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists.

Interestingly, the film was earlier supposed to be written and directed by AR Murugadoss, due to internal issues the filmmaker was replaced and Nelson was brought in.