After Jr NTR, Ram Charan joins the Actors Branch of the Academy 

Ram is joining new members of the Actors Branch of the Academy which includes actors like Lashana Lynch and Louis Koo Tin-Lok among others.



The Academy shared a post on Instagram announcing the new Actors Branch list. A short video with clips of Ram and other actors was shared and along with that a statement read, “Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions. We’re thrilled to welcome these accomplished performers to the Actors Branch of the Academy: Lashana Lynch, Ram Charan, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando and Robert Davi.”



On October 18, the Academy also shared a similar post on Instagram introducing a batch of new members of the Actors Branch, which featured Ram's RRR co-star Jr NTR and Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Rosa Salazar, among others. While fans had celebrated Jr NTR's inclusion to the list, many also wondered why Ram Charan had not been a part of the list.



In March this year, a track from Ram and Jr NTR's Telugu blockbuster RRR, Naatu Naatu, became the first Indian film song to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

