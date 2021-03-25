After Aamir Khan, now his '3 Idiots' co-star R Madhavan tests positive for Coronavirus

Actor R Madhavan is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for coronavirus. Madhavan gave a cheeky ‘3 Idiots’ reference as he revealed about this health on social media.



“Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the CovidMicrobe will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well.” Maddy wrote on Twitter.

Maddy was referring to his character and Aamir Khan’s character in ‘3 Idiots’ and hoped that the third ‘idiot’ Raju aka Sharman Joshi doesn’t follow them.

The three actors played the lead in the iconic film which released in 2009.



A day earlier, Bollywood star Aamir Khan also revealed that he had tested positive for the virus. The actor is reportedly quarantining at home.



Several Bollywood stars have been infected by the virus in the last few weeks as India is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus. Actors Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Saraf, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and fillmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have tested positive in the recent weeks.