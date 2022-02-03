Aditya Roy Kapur to feature in Hindi remake of 'The Night Manager', begins shooting in Sri Lanka

Aditya Roy Kapur is making his web series debut with a remake of the British hit series 'The Night Manager'. The original was an espionage thriller and featured Tom Hiddleston as an undercover agent.



The Hindi remake will have Aditya playing the titular role. Reports state that Aditya has already begun shooting for the series in Sri Lanka.



A source revealed, "Aditya Roy Kapur has flown down to Sri Lanka to shoot some of the crucial sequences of 'The Night Manager' remake. The actor has a tight schedule and will pull off some exciting scenes and sequences in the beautiful landscape of Sri Lanka."



"Aditya is essaying an extremely nuanced and layered character in the show which demands a continuous prep process. Parallelly, the committed actor is also working on his rigorous fitness regime, to portray the physicality required for the part," the source added to a news agency.



'The Night Manager' was released in 2016 and was a tense cat and mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer.



The original British series became a massive hit across the globe and earned several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.



Meanwhile, along with the show, Aditya has 'Om- The Battle Within' and Tamil hit film 'Thadam' remake in the pipeline this year.



