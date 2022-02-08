Actress sexual assault case: Dileep records voice sample for probe a day after being granted bail

Indian actor Dileep on Tuesday arrived at a recording studio in the southern city of Kochi to give his voice samples as part of an investigation in the actress abduction case.



A day earlier, the Kerala High Court granted him anticipatory bail in a fresh case filed by the Crime Branch related to the abduction case.



Dileep, his brother Anoop and brother-in-law Swaraj were asked to give their voice samples on Tuesday by the crime branch, following fresh disclosures by his former friend and director Balachandrakumar that he would do away with a few police officials who had investigated the 2017 actress abduction case in which he is presently out on bail.



Incidentally, Balachandrakumar had submitted a few audio clips before the investigating officials where Dileep and his aides can be heard speaking against these police officials and the prosecution had submitted these as evidence against the actor.

Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon breaks silence 5 years after alleged assault case involving actor Dileep



When these audio clips came before the court, which was looking into his anticipatory bail plea, the actor did not deny the voice in the audio clip.



The voice samples that have been recorded will now be sent for forensic examination and the report will be submitted to the court.



The fresh revelation came in December last year after which the Crime Branch police registered a fresh case and sought the custodial interrogation of the actor, his brother Anoop, brother-in-law Sooraj, aide Appu alias Krishnadas, and close friend Byju Chengamanad. Last month the court had asked all of them to present themselves before the probe team for three days.

Bhavana Menon- Dileep sexual assault case: A timeline of events



Bhavana Menon, a prominent actress in Malayalam had complained that she had been abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and certain scenes were filmed to blackmail her. After the main accused Sunil was arrested and questioned, Dileep was accused of being the main conspirator in the case and arrested.

Dileep was subsequently arrested and spent two months in jail before being released on bail. The actor had reportedly seen the visuals of the attack on the actress.