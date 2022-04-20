A$AP Rocky arrested at Los Angeles airport in connection to 2021 man shooting: Report

Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (April 20th).



As per the NBC news, he was detained for his connection to a November 2021 shooting.



The 31-year-old rapper was coming back from Barbados, where he was vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

Los Angeles police was reportedly investigating Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, after a man who allegedly claimed that he shot him near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenues last year, on November 6.

As per the reports, the man has allegedly told police that Rocky along with two other men approached him with a gun and shot him four times and one of the bullets grazed his left hand.