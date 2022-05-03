Aamir Khan to launch his first podcast titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan'

Aamir Khan is all set to kickstart a unique promotional campaign for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.



The superstar will now launch his very own podcast, a first in his career. The podcast, titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan' will have the actor discussing the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set and other intriguing stories related to the film.

The film has been directed by Advait Chandan and also features Kareena Kapoor.



The first Aamir Khan Podcast is expected to be out on 5th May and will be available on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM.



It was only recently that the video of Aamir Khan talking about a big Kahani reveal broke the internet as the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ then went on to release the first song of the film. In a game-changing move, the superstar chose to not release the videos from the Laal Singh Chaddha album, but instead only the audio; putting the musicians and the music of the film on centre stage.



'Laal Singh Chaddha' is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on 11th August, 2022 in theatres worldwide.



The film is a remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump' which debuted in theatres in 1994.