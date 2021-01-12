A day before release, Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Master' movie scenes leaked online

‘Master’ starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi hit with piracy days before release of the film. Scenes from the film have been leaked on the internet as director of the film Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter to address the issue. He tweeted: “Dear all, it’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.”

The production house behind Master, XB Film Creators also asked fans to not forward or share leaked content from ‘Master’.

XB Film Creators shared a post which read, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com.”

Actors of the film, Arun Vijay also requested his followers on Twitter to not share the leaked movie scenes and watch for it to premiere on January 13. He wrote, “The true essence of cinema is when the hard work is appreciated in the right platform! I request you all to kindly refrain from unwanted fwds of the film #MASTER made for the theatrical audience. Respect & celebrate watching it in theatres that we have all been waiting for!(sic).”

‘Master’ is set to release in five languages, including Hindi this week. While Master will hit cinema halls in the south on January 13, it will come a day later in other parts of the country, on January 14.