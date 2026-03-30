/‘I’m willing to look raw, fatigued or tired for a character,’ says Mona Singh on choosing varied roles

It's just been four months to 2026, but actress Mona Singh has delivered one compelling performance after another in various formats, including streaming and OTT, reinforcing her position as one of the most dependable actors in the industry. With a powerful lineup this year, including Happy Patel, Border 2, Kohrra Season 2, and Subedaar, Mona has consistently chosen roles that not only showcase her versatility but also resonate deeply with audiences. Each project reflects her ability to seamlessly blend into diverse narratives while maintaining a strong emotional connection, making her presence both impactful and memorable across genres.

Speaking about the much-talked-about phrase ‘Mona Ka Magic’ at a recent conclave, Mona shared, “You see, I honestly feel that I’ve managed to build a two-decade-long bridge of trust with the viewers. So it’s also my approach of being the anti-diva on screen. I’m ready, I’m willing to look raw, I’m willing to look fatigued and tired, and whatever the character demands.

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And I think that performance gives a gut punch more than a scripted act. Also, I feel that most of the projects that I’ve picked are not only commercially viable, but they’re also conversation starters. So, which is why maybe I’ve got the tag of Mona Ka Magic. Something new has come, so something will happen.” Her statement reflects a career rooted in authenticity and a conscious choice of meaningful storytelling, which continues to strike a chord with viewers.