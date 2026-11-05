/‘Ready without limits’ - Inside Iran’s missile cities as Tehran holds on and Trump loses Congress

Iran’s underground missile tunnels offer a view of the machinery that keeps its arsenal functioning under attack. Footage released by Tehran shows weapons lined up inside tunnels, crews working around missile bodies and vehicles moving through passages. Its opening message is “Ready without limits”.

The images come as the war’s political consequences reshape Washington. Democrats have won both chambers of Congress, with frustration over the Iran conflict among the factors weighing on Republicans. While Trump’s party lost congressional control, Iran’s government remains in power and continues rebuilding parts of its missile capability.

The newly released footage shows missiles stored in rows beneath arched tunnel roofs, with crews working around missile bodies and nose sections. Vehicles and handling equipment move through the underground passages, illustrating the infrastructure needed to bring weapons out of storage and prepare them for launch.

The sequence then cuts to outdoor firing positions and launches, linking protected stocks with Iran’s ability to keep striking. The footage filming dates and locations remain undisclosed. The footage illustrates how that capability is sustained. Handling equipment, transport vehicles and trained crews connect stored weapons to launch operations. The sequence then moves outside to firing positions and missile launches. The filming dates and locations remain undisclosed, and the edited footage does not establish how quickly crews can prepare and fire a weapon.

Among the missiles visible appear to be Emad medium-range ballistic missiles, alongside attack drones. Emad has a reported range of approximately 1,700 kilometres and a payload of around 750 kilograms. It has been used against Israel, including during Iran’s April and October 2024 attacks. Its appearance points to an established weapon in Tehran’s inventory. The number currently available remains publicly unverified.

Wartime reporting has described Iran reopening damaged tunnel entrances and restoring launch operations, demonstrating how protected infrastructure and repair capacity can complicate efforts to suppress missile fire.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that Iran resumed underground ballistic missile assembly using stockpiled components. Some U.S. officials estimated those components could support at least 200 missiles, while analysts offered broader estimates of thousands remaining in the arsenal.