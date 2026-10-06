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'India must invest in sensors': Maj Gen RC Padhi on building combat drones for GPS-denied war

Shivan Chanana
Authored By Shivan Chanana
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 13:50 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 13:50 IST
'India must invest in sensors': Maj Gen RC Padhi on building combat drones for GPS-denied war

Drones without GPS: Maj Gen RC Padhi explains how India can stay ahead in electronic warfare Photograph: (AI generated image)

Story highlights

GPS can be jammed, communications can be disrupted and long-range drones can suddenly lose their edge. Maj Gen RC Padhi explains why India needs to focus on indigenous sensors, navigation resilience and AI to prepare for the next generation of drone warfare.

Long-range attack drones are transforming modern warfare, but their effectiveness increasingly depends on what happens after satellite navigation and communications are disrupted.
Speaking to me on Defence Pulse, Major General RC Padhi, Senior Vice President at IG Defence, said navigation resilience will be critical as electronic warfare becomes a routine feature of the battlefield.

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Fighting when GPS disappears

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Gen. Padhi explained that adversaries can attempt to jam or degrade satellite navigation signals, forcing unmanned systems to rely on alternative technologies.
He pointed to CRPA antennas, which are designed to resist satellite-navigation jamming, and inertial measurement units or IMUs. An IMU uses onboard sensors, including gyroscopes, to track a platform's movement and help it continue navigating even when external signals are unavailable.

More sophisticated systems can also employ seekers, although Gen. Padhi said these can substantially increase the cost of the system. The larger objective is to prevent a long-range attack drone from becoming ineffective simply because its communications or satellite-navigation link has been disrupted.

India’s sensor challenge

For India, Gen. Padhi believes the bigger challenge lies beyond building the drone airframe. “A drone is a platform and it is a system,” he said, pointing to sensors, warheads and electronics as critical components. Among these, he identified indigenous sensors as a particularly important capability requiring greater investment. He also highlighted engines, robotics, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies as areas where domestic capabilities will increasingly matter as unmanned platforms become more autonomous.

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He additionally highlighted India's indigenous satellite-navigation capability, NavIC, arguing that making the regional navigation system more effective and operationally dependable could reduce reliance on foreign satellite-navigation networks.
My discussion with Gen. Padhi highlights a fundamental shift in drone warfare. Range and payload remain important, but survivability in an electronically contested battlespace is becoming equally significant and decisive.

About the Author

Shivan Chanana

Shivan Chanana

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Shivan Chanana

Shivan Chanana is a broadcast anchor and executive producer at WION, specialising in defence, strategic affairs and analysis of geopolitics. On WION channel, he features on World D...Read More

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